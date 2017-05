"When I read the breakdown for Taylor and it said 'female non-binary,' and I looked up those words, I had a light-bulb moment. For the first time, I understood that gender identity and assigned sex are two different things. And sometimes they conform and sometimes they don't. Up until that moment I hadn't understood that I could've been assigned female at birth, but that didn't automatically make me a girl or a woman. And that light-bulb moment was really extraordinary and very feeling." - Asia Kate Dillon (📷: @sarahkjelleren; Styled by @thealexbadia)