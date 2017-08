NEW YORK — Authentic Brands Group has added another high-profile name to its portfolio: Neil Lane.

ABG, the New York-based brand development firm, has purchased a majority interest in Neil Lane Enterprises, a fine jewelry and accessories company based in Los Angeles that has a large celebrity following and is the jeweler for “The Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” franchises. Under the ABG umbrella, the plan is to expand the Neil Lane label into a full lifestyle brand encompassing home goods, bridal collections and even travel.