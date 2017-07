BWX Ltd. has acquired natural beauty brand Mineral Fusion for an undisclosed amount.

Mineral Fusion is a mass-market beauty company that makes makeup, skin care, body care, hair care and nail polish products that are paraben-, gluten-, artificial color- and phthalate-free. Products are priced between $7.99 and $32.99. Industry sources estimated the company has about $10 million in net sales, and between $3 million and $5 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation or amortization. WWD reported that the business was being shopped by Houlihan Lokey in March.