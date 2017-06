MILAN — Italian hat specialist Cambiaghi has signed a convertible loan agreement with investment firm AVM Gestioni SGR, which will support the expansion of the label.

In particular, AVM Gestioni SGR invested an undisclosed sum which Cambiaghi chief executive officer Matteo Perego di Cremnago — the great-nephew of Giuseppe Cambiaghi, who founded the company in 1880 — will use to develop new products and reinforce the distribution network on a global scale.