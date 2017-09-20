Consulting and technology services firm, Capgemini has announced the acquisition of Lyons Consulting Group, knowns as LyonsCG, a digital and global commerce provider. Specific details of the deal were not disclosed, however sources familiar with the agreement said that the transaction is due to close shortly.“We are committed to enabling global brands to deliver seamless, modern and brand-differentiating customer experiences that turn systems of record into systems of engagement,” said John Mullen, head of application services in North America and member of the group executive committee at Capgemini. “The addition of LyonsCG strengthens our digital capabilities and further equips us to offer clients comprehensive solutions for unified commerce. LyonsCG brings extensive Salesforce Commerce Cloud expertise. This, combined with our existing strength in Salesforce Service Cloud and other Salesforce Clouds, affirms our position as a leading Salesforce partner for delivering tangible business results.”Capgemini aims to broaden its digital footprint with the procurement of LCG and other European Salesforce Commerce Cloud solutions-provider, Itelios. These recent additions to its portfolio facilitate Capgemini’s increase focus on elevating only consumer experiences."After the recent acquisition of Itelios in Europe, Capgemini continues to invest to become a prime partner of Salesforce in e-commerce and to keep our clients at the forefront of their marketplace," said Paul Hermelin, chairman and chief executive officer of Capgemini Group.Focused on digital strategy, experience design, and e-commerce implementation, LyonsCG supports clients including GoPro, Timex, Vince, Charlotte Russe, and Bayou Steel.“At LyonsCG we live, eat and breathe commerce. This focus has earned us industry recognition for creating exceptional digital experiences. Joining the Capgemini family will enable us to strengthen and expand our services for clients around the world. In addition, there is a tremendous opportunity to integrate our capabilities with Capgemini’s holistic approach to digital transformation, and support the many clients who are on this extensive journey right now,” said Rich Lyons, chief executive officer and cofounder of LyonsCG.More from WWD:L'Oréal Hong Kong Invests in Digital TransformationAutomation: Not a Job Threat?Azoya Shares Updates for Cross-Border Commerce