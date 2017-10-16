Prestige beauty business Tatcha has a new investor — private equity firm Castanea Partners.Tatcha focuses primarily on skin-care products, inspired by rituals of the Geisha. The business was founded by chief executive officer Victoria Tsai in 2009 after she discovered Geisha rituals on a trip to Kyoto, Japan, and they helped clear up her acute dermatitis.Tsai eventually found a book filled with the skin-care and makeup routines of Geisha and started making products inspired by those rituals. The brand's lineup includes Pure One Step Camellia cleansing Oil, $48; Rice Enzyme Powder, $65; The Essence, $95, and moisturizers. Each skin-care regimen is tailored to skin type. Tatcha recently launched a Violet-C Radiance Mask, $68, and makes social media favorite Dewy Skin Mist, $48.Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but sources indicated Castanea bought around 30 percent of the business. Several sources indicated the firm bought around WWD reported Tatcha hired Financo to explore deal options in July. Early-stage Tatcha investors Beechwood Capital and Finn Capital Partners remain on board.Bringing in Castanea is expected to help with the supply chain and technology infrastructure, according to Tsai. In the near term, the brand will focus on deepening relationships with existing retailers, but over time, will look to ramp up international growth."Castanea's partnership allows us to scale the organization, supply chain and digital infrastructure to keep up with growing demand," Tsai said. "Our priority is to deepen existing retail relationships. Sales with Sephora North America, QVC, Joyce and Mecca continue to exceed our expectations. Over time we're excited to grow our international presence further as well."“We believe that Castanea is the right thought partner to build a luxury, digitally driven brand for the future," added Brad Murray, Tatcha's president.Both Janet Gurwitch, Castanea operating partner, and Steve Berg, Castanea managing partner, will join Tatcha's board. Gurwitch said that longer term, she sees the opportunity to expand the brand more on a global level, and that the firm will focus more on the logistics and infrastructure side, not on the product side."We are interested in the skin-care space, and Tatcha really has found an interesting place because it's in the Sephora channel," said Gurwitch. "[Vicky] sells to the Sephora customer, a Millennial customer, but on QVC she gets an older customer."Product and packaging quality were part of the reason Castanea went for the deal. Tatcha is said to be on track to do about $75 million in retail sales for 2017, sources said.The company's name is derived from tachibana, the Japanese art of flower arranging that features a single standing flower, representing the beauty of simplicity. That concept is behind Tatcha's formulas, which feature ingredients like green tea and algae."The product quality — I'm so impressed," Gurwitch, who started makeup business Laura Mercier, said. "[Vicky] is so true to it. If we talk about, 'do you need to spend the money to put the gold spoon on top of the package?' she says, 'yes, I do,' and I really admire that." Castanea's other beauty investments include Drybar and First Aid Beauty.Financo and Mintz Levin represented Tatcha, and Ropes & Gray represented Castanea on the deal.
After designing the new @louisvuitton and @bulgariofficial flagships and a @chanelofficial boutique opening in Japan, @petermarinoarchitect has another project on his plate: The Lobster Club. Located in the Seagram Building, it’s the famed architect’s first restaurant project in New York, serving up modern Japanese brasserie-style cuisine. Bronze hues, bespoke material detailing, blush and chartreuse tones and a heavy emphasis on Picasso can be seen throughout. Mark your calendars for Nov. 1 for the much-anticipated opening. (📷: @clint_spaulding) #wwdeye
Did you know: @carlychaikin of "Mr. Robot" has been painting for about a decade? The actress, who plays Darlene on the show, is a self-taught artist who lists Salvador Dalí and Chuck Close as some of her idols. Chaikin told WWD that painting is a form of meditation for her — A much-needed one given the intensity of "Mr. Robot." See a piece Chaikin is working on at WWD.com (📷: @jilliansollazzo) #wwdeye
"Seeing two women on screen being total badasses and taking names is important for girls watching the show and anybody now. It's the right time for that - for girl power," says @cw_dynasty's @lizgillz. The actress stars in The CW's remake of "Dynasty," the popular Eighties soap opera. See what the Gillies had to say about her first leading role and the luxurious outfits she gets to wear for it on WWD.com. #wwdeye (📷: @jilliansollazzo)
World-renowned music producer and DJ Martin Garrix will be in NYC for an exclusive performance tonight celebrating Armani Exchange’s “New Energy. Same Spirit” event. Follow @armaniexchange for live coverage of the event. #axfw17 #axchange
The “Peter Lindbergh: A Different Vision on Fashion Photography” exhibit opened at the La Venaria Reale in Italy this weekend. The retrospective shows the iconic photographer’s work during his almost 40-year career –– like the one pictured here that Lindbergh took of Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelist, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford in 1990. #wwdeye (📷: @therealpeterlindbergh)
"It's very obvious that [Cheryl is] a broken little girl who just needs love. Who hasn't been in that part of their life trying to figure out who they are?" says "Riverdale" actress Madelaine Petsch. @madelame sat down with WWD to talk about why she's drawn to Cheryl and the show's second season, which premieres October 11. Link in bio. #wwdeye (📷: @chrismiggs)
Supreme just opened its second NYC store in Williamsburg, at 152 Grand Street. The 3,000 square foot store will carry the same merch as its SoHo sister shop, but this one has a skate bowl - and it's open to all skaters. #wwdfashion
Today, the @oscardelarenta exhibition opens at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Named “The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta,” the installation houses 70 ensembles from the brand’s archives, including Amal Clooney's wedding dress, "which is the last wedding dress that Oscar designed before he died,” explained André Leon Talley, who is also the curator. Pictured here, a close-up detail of a coat and dress ensemble. #wwdfashion