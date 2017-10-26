By  on October 26, 2017

PARIS — Chanel, which owns Château Canon, a Saint-Émilion grand cru classé wine, has just bought the neighbor next door, Château Berliquet.The purchase brings the company’s winemakers to three, including a Médoc, Château Rauzan-Ségla.Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.Chanel is owned by the discreet Wertheimer family, with co-owner and chairman Alain Wertheimer taking over as the fashion house's chief executive officer since the departure of Maureen Chiquet at the beginning of 2016.The Wertheimers bought Château Rauzan-Ségla and Château Canon in the Nineties, for around $50 million and $22 million, respectively.The luxury fashion group, which sold its cosmetics brand Bourjois about three years ago, also owns the high-end lingerie label Eres, as well as a number of suppliers including several French silk makers, Scottish cashmere specialist Barrie and French lace maker Groupe Halesco, as well as a string of Paris-based artisanal workshops. 

