“It was my first fitting for my first @chanelofficial show that I got, and obviously you expect for Karl to be there in the fitting when you get there, but I wasn’t quite prepared because the second I walked into the building Karl and Anna walk out together, going to lunch — and I hadn’t met either of them [yet]. So walking into that and just having to introduce myself like ‘Hi, I’m Gigi, I don’t know if you care,” said @gigihadid on the very first time she met @karllagerfeld. The iconic designer – who is in New York for tonight’s WWD Honors, where he will receive the John B. Fairchild Honor – was celebrated last night by @vmagazine with a dinner. #wwdeye (📷: @clint_spaulding)