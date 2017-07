MILAN — Household goods retailer Conforama Group, which is controlled by Steinhoff Group, has completed on Thursday the acquisition of a 17 percent stake in Showroomprivé. The French online flash-sales specialist is listed on Paris’ Euronext market.

The transaction was signed between Showroomprivé founders, David Dayan and Thierry Petit, and Conforama through an off-market transfer of shares for a total value of 157.5 million euros.