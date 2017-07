Fairholme Funds Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Thursday — a Schedule 13D with the Securities and Exchange Commission — that it and ESL Partners are no longer considering a joint bid to take Sears Canada out of bankruptcy.

The filing said other financing transactions might still be considered, as well as the possibility of a sale of Sears Canada shares held by Fairholme to generate a tax loss for the fund and its investors. Fairholme holds a 20.7 percent stake in Sears Canada.