On the heels of its $1.4 billion sale of PDC, Yellow Wood Partners has inked its next deal — the acquisition of mass-market brand Freeman Beauty.

Freeman makes skin-care, hair-care, foot-care and specialty bath and body products under its Feeling Beautiful, Beauty Infusion, Psssst!, Bare Foot, C. Booth and Feeling Legendary lines. The paraben-, sulfate- and mineral oil-free products are sold in Ulta Beauty, Rite Aid, Nordstrom Rack, Bed Bath & Beyond, Safeway, Albertsons, Sally Beauty and other channels. The company’s products are mostly priced between $1.99 and $7.99.