MILAN — Chinese Gansu Gangtai Group, which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, celebrated on Tuesday the successful closing of the acquisition of 85 percent of Milan-based jewelry firm Buccellati.

Following the acquisition, the Buccellati family and private equity Clessidra SGR retain a 15 percent stake in the company. Clessidra acquired a majority stake in Buccellati in an operation valued at 80 million euros in 2013.