Shiseido Co. Ltd. is selling Zotos International Ltd. to Henkel for $485 million as it works to hone its business on key beauty categories.Darien, Conn.-based Zotos manufactures and sells a full range of hair care, texture services and coloring options for salons. The business is mostly focused on North America, but also sells in Europe and Asia. Zotos brands include Joico, Agebeautiful, Biotera, Bain de Terre, Vero K-Pak Color, Lumishine, iColor, ISO Options, Quantum, Vita-E and Senscience. The business has about 700 employees, and operates a manufacturing site as well as research and development facility.Zotos posted $233 million in net sales for fiscal 2016. The deal is expected to close in December. Under Henkel, Zotos anticipates strengthening its business in key geographic markets.Henkel says the deal allows it to strengthen its professional business in the U.S.

“This acquisition is part of our strategy to expand our position in attractive markets and categories," Hans Van Bylen, Henkel chief executive officer, said. "It will further strengthen our Hair Professional business in the U.S., the world’s single-biggest hair professional market. The high-performance and high-quality brands are a perfect fit for our beauty-care business.

“At Henkel, we have strong capabilities to identify compelling acquisition targets with a clear strategic fit and attractive valuations,” said Carsten Knobel, chief financial officer of Henkel. She has acquired other professional hair businesses in the past, including Sexy Hair, Alterna and Kenra, as well as Nattura Laboratorios, which owns Pravana.