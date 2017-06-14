BERLIN — Further expanding its online portfolio, the Karstadt department store group and its parent company Signa Retail have taken a majority stake in the online marketplace Hood.de.

On Wednesday, Karstadt and Signa said they acquired an over 70 percent interest in Hood, which was founded in 2000 by Ryan Hood, who will retain the remaining shares. The platform currently serves 7 million customers, offering over 5 million items in a wide range of categories including electronics, apparel, automotive, beauty and books from both private and commercial partners.