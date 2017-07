Movado Group Inc. has made its first acquisition, buying watch brand Olivia Burton for $77.6 million in cash.

Movado closed on the transaction on Monday, buying U.K.-based JLB Brands Ltd., the owner of the Olivia Burton brand for 60 million pounds, subject to working capital and other closing adjustments. Movado said it expects the deal to be immediately accretive to fiscal year 2018, excluding transaction charges and the amortization of expected purchase accounting adjustments.