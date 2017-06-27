Natura has taken the next step in its acquisition of The Body Shop.
The Brazilian beauty company signed a contract to move forward with the deal, L'Oréal said Tuesday. The companies announced they were in exclusive negotiations on June 9. The transaction is still subject to antitrust clearance in Brazil and the U.S., and is expected to close this year.
"I think that all anyone really wants in life is to have people understand us for who we actually are, despite everything," says Ruth Negga. The actress talks "Preachers" season 2 and more on WWD.com. #wwdeye (📷: Dan Doperalski)
"That's something that resonates with me too because I'm so locked into a number. If I go over that number it completely ruins my day so it's nice to get detached from the number on the scale." - Chelsea Handler on Kelly LeVeque's book "Body Love." #wwdeye (📷: John Salangsang)