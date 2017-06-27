By  on June 27, 2017
The Body Shop

The Body Shop

REX/Shutterstock

Natura has taken the next step in its acquisition of The Body Shop.

The Brazilian beauty company signed a contract to move forward with the deal, L'Oréal said Tuesday. The companies announced they were in exclusive negotiations on June 9. The transaction is still subject to antitrust clearance in Brazil and the U.S., and is expected to close this year.

