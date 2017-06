MILAN — Philipp Plein Group has tapped Edwin Navez as its new chief financial officer and chief operating officer. He succeeded Gilles Gaucher-Cazalis, who left the company at the end of March.

Navez, over the years, gained experience in the financial sector. Most recently, he served the Gianni Versace company as adviser to chief executive officer Jonathan Akeroyd, and from December 2012 to July 2016, he held the role of vice president of finance at Michael Kors Europe.