BERLIN — In a seemingly ongoing online shopping spree, Signa Retail has taken a majority stake in German premium and luxury Internet fashion mall, Mybestbrands.

This is Signa Retail’s seventh digitally oriented acquisition in 14 months and its second in less than a week. As reported, last Wednesday, Signa Retail, the parent company of Germany’s Karstadt Department stores, acquired a 70 percent stake in German online marketplace Hood.de.