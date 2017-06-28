By  on June 28, 2017

SYCAMORE NABS STAPLES: Sycamore Partners has branched out from apparel retail and into office supplies. The New York-based private equity firm inked a $6.9 billion agreement to buy Staples Inc.

Staples shareholders will receive $10.25 in cash for every share they own, a 20 percent premium on the retailer's 10-day volume weighted average stock price for the period ended April 3. The transaction is expected to close by year-end. Staples’ board of directors have approved the deal and are recommending that shareholders vote in favor of the transaction.

