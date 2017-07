Geisha-inspired beauty business Tatcha has hired Financo to explore investment options, according to industry sources.

Based in San Francisco, the business makes primarily skin-care products, inspired the rituals of the Geisha, and is said to be looking to do a minority capital raise. Industry sources estimate the brand will bring in between $70 million and $75 million in retail sales for 2017, up from about $50 million in 2016. The business is currently backed by Beechwood Capital and Finn Capital Partners. Tatcha declined to comment. Financo did not return a call for comment.