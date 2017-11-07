The Duchess of Cambridge in a Hobbs coat and Princess Charlotte
LONDON – TFG Brands London Ltd. has acquired the high-street clothing brand Hobbs and will add it to a stable that already includes fellow British brands Whistles and Phase Eight.The terms of the deal were not disclosed.The women’s wear brand, a favorite of the Duchess of Cambridge, notched sales in fiscal 2016-'17 of 120 million pounds. It has more than 140 outlets across stores and concessions in the U.K., and also sells online in 49 countries and at stores such as Bloomingdale’s in the U.S. and in Germany via Wöhrl and Sinn.Ben Barnett, chief executive of TFG London, said the Hobbs team has successfully “repositioned and reinvigorated the brand, offering an excellent platform for further growth. We share their ambitions, not only in terms of maximizing the success of their well-established U.K. presence, but also in their strategic approach towards leveraging the international appeal of the brand.”Lee Harlow, managing director of TFG London, said the company sees “significant opportunity” to develop Hobbs in the U.K. and internationally, leveraging the network and relationships established within Phase Eight and Whistles.TFG London, which is owned by The Foschini Group Ltd., a South African retail concern, operates 28 brands across fashion, jewelry, homeware, sports and other sectors. It has more than 4,000 stores in 32 countries. TFG first entered the U.K. market through the acquisition of the women's wear brand Phase Eight in 2015.Hobbs, which launched in London in 1981 as a shoe label, is best known for its elegant, tailored workwear and collections that nod to the trends on the runway. The brand also offers a full footwear collection, relying on its own factory in Italy.The linees are designed and created by an in-house team and atelier based in London.In March, Hobbs made a big push in the U.S., opening a shop in Greenwich, Conn. The 2,400-square-foot unit is located at 243 Greenwich Avenue. “This is a very big moment for Hobbs,” said Jim Walters, president of Hobbs USA. “International growth is a focus for the company.”In the U.S., Walters said Hobbs is set to open an average of two standalone stores annually beginning in 2018, and ultimately operating up to 25 stores there.
@leahmob, who champions the cause of women’s streetwear through her @marriedtothemobny label, has said “I do” to a collaboration with @kswiss headlined by pink camo. “I chose pink camo to represent my own little personal and professional battle in dealing with the politics and patriarchy of streetwear,” said McSweeney. The limited-edition capsule made its debut at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California today. #wwdfashion
@sarahjessicaparker is setting up shop on Fifth Avenue. Her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand will open a New York pop-up shop for the holiday season, where shoppers can find shoes, little black dresses and handbags. Open from November 24 through December 3, the shop will be located at 640 Fifth Avenue. Tag a SJP fan 👯♂️ #wwdfashion
Last night, @negin_mirsalehi won influencer of the year at the #Revolveawards, an event that bands influencers together to celebrate them. “[Revolve] are the first ones [to] understand influencers,” she said during her acceptance speech. Other winners included @elizabethsulcer as stylist of the year, @forloveandlemons as brand of the year and @nicolerichie as icon of the year. #wwdfashion
You may know 13-year-old singer @gracevanderwaal as the winner of the 11th season of “America’s Got Talent,” but this teen is stepping into the spotlight even more. Her debut album, “Just the Beginning,” is out today. But the middle schooler isn’t just into music, but fashion, too. Before beginning the 8th grade, VanderWaal made one last summer vacation outing: a casual spot in the front row of @marcjacobs’ spring 2018 show. Signed by IMG in September just before the Marc Jacobs show, VanderWaal is certainly one to watch. (📷: @em1lytaylor ) #wwdeye
A new exhibit, “Jil Sander: Present Tense,” which opens today in Frankfurt, spans all aspects of @jilsander’s design vision: from fashion and accessories, beauty and fragrance, store and showroom design and more. The retrospective, which covers three floors and 32,000 square feet, features photo blow-ups and video screens where runway film plays. Open until May, viewers can see the signature Jil Sander clothing rack, architectural drawings, and swatches in the exhibit. Read more about the retrospective on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
@future is taking his relationship with @reebok to the next level with his very own signature silhouette called Furykaze. It combines two of the brand’s classic sneakers: the Instapump Fury and the Kamikaze. Ahead of the release, which is November 12, WWD explored the Future-Reebok partnership, which helped revive the brand’s Classic line and how these celebrity collaborations have evolved. Read the full story on WWD.com. (📷: @jgreenery) #wwdfashion
In her first major screen role since @gleeonfox, @diannaagron is a Sixties Catholic nun in "Novitiate.” The new project, which was filmed in Nashville, has helped her reconnect to her musical roots. For Agron, this is a completely different character. “I really have relished, in the past couple of years, taking on different roles. I never really want to play the same character twice and luckily there has been opportunity to navigate that,” she says. Read more about Agron’s role in “Novitiate,” which is out in theaters now, on WWD.com. (📷: jgreenery) #wwdeye