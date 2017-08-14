The Hut Group’s acquisition of Glossybox does more than add a subscription box into the fold — it marks the beginning of a marketing push that could ultimately aid in the company’s mission to build a more substantial beauty offering — complete with owned brands.

“This serves as a really strategic middle pillar,” said Paul Gedman, chief executive officer of The Hut Group's prestige division. “What Glossybox does, apart from being a great customer acquisition platform, is also gives us the opportunity to become a marketing agency for brands.”