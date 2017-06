Unilever is buying Hourglass Cosmetics in a deal that adds prestige makeup to its portfolio.

The brand is best known for its complexion products, including its Ambient Lighting products and primer, and is known for formulations and innovation that marry active ingredients and makeup. It's sold in high-end distribution channels like Net-a-porter, Sephora, Space NK and Harrod's. Unilever's other prestige beauty holdings includes Murad, Ren, Dermalogica and Kate Somerville in skin care, and Living Proof in hair care. Unilever made the Living Proof deal, its foray into prestige hair care, in December.