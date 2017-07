Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. is taking a big price cut on Obagi Medical Products, selling the antiaging skin-care company to an Asian fund for $190 million.

The buyer, Haitong International Zhonghua Finance Acquisition Fund I LP, has ties to industry veterans in China, a beauty market of growing importance. Among its investors is LP Regenerative Medicine International Ltd., which specializes in bringing biomedical and health-care products to China.