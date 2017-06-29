PARIS — Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. on Thursday announced a new merger agreement with Rite Aid for the purchase of 2,186 of its stores and related assets, including three distribution centers and related inventory. The $5.18 billion transaction will be paid for in cash.
The new agreement replaces the previous merger agreement that was first announced in October 2015 and amended in January 2017. Those agreements have been terminated, Walgreens said in a statement.
