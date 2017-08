Shareholders of Whole Foods have voted to approve the company’s planned $13.7 billion acquisition by Amazon.com.The shareholders met at the grocery chain’s headquarters in Austin, Tex. on Wednesday. With the approval of shareholders, all that is left before the acquisition can be completed are the required regulatory approvals — Federal Trade Commission — and other customary closing conditions.Even though the transaction itself doesn’t raise obvious antitrust red flags, there have been growing concerns over what effect the merger might have on other grocery stores.The current plan is for completion of the transaction by the end of 2017.Amazon said in June that it would pay $42 a share in an all-cash deal that includes Whole Foods’ debt. The grocery chain, which has sales of $16 billion, has 460 stores across the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Employees total 87,000 in number.When the proposed transaction was announced on June 16, Whole Foods co-founder and chief executive officer John Mackey said, “This partnership presents an opportunity to maximize value for Whole Foods Market’s shareholders, while at the same time extending our mission and bringing the highest quality, experience, convenience and innovation to our customers.”Mackey is slated to continue as ceo of the grocery chain, and its headquarters is expected to remain in Austin.Amazon has been expanding into different categories. It recently launched its own private-label brands, has inked deals with big names such as Nike and set up a box delivery program called Prime Wardrobe.The e-commerce market platform hasn’t had much success in the grocery business. The thinking among some is that Amazon could use some of the space in Whole Foods to provide space for either showcasing select items available at Amazon.com or for pick-up to help expand its same-day delivery distribution network. Others think Amazon might leave the business as is for now as it learns from Whole Foods how it manages day-to-day operations in a brick-and-mortar setting.