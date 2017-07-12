By  on July 12, 2017
Carla Sozzani

Carla Sozzani in her office at 10 Corso Como.

Sara Scanderebech

MILAN As one concept store is ceasing operations — Colette in Paris — another is working to secure its future.

The building housing conceptual store 10 Corso Como has been sold to former Twin Set owners and founders Simona Barbieri and Tiziano Sgarbi.

