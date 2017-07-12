10 Corso Como Building Sold The new rental contract is being renegotiated. By Luisa Zargani on July 12, 2017 Carla Sozzani in her office at 10 Corso Como. Sara Scanderebech MILAN — As one concept store is ceasing operations — Colette in Paris — another is working to secure its future. The building housing conceptual store 10 Corso Como has been sold to former Twin Set owners and founders Simona Barbieri and Tiziano Sgarbi. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus