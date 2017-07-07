Bebe to Sell Los Angeles Design Studio for $35M The retailer said it expects to close on the deal by mid-August. By Kari Hamanaka on July 7, 2017 An ad image from Bebe. Bebe Stores Inc. said it struck a deal to sell its Los Angeles design studio for $35 million. The retailer will be able to lease back as much as 12,000 square feet for as long as four months after the deal closes, which is expected to be mid-August. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus