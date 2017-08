The sprouts have begun to shoot up at an ambitious project aimed at breathing new life into the downtown Los Angeles Fashion District.

City Market South is 2.5 acres of the 10-acre City Market site that could help to reshape an area currently dominated by wholesale showrooms across men's, women's and children's apparel and accessories, along with the flower markets. The project, upon completion, seeks to add more restaurants, residents and diversity of industries operating out of the district.