At City Point there’s a Starbucks inside the new Target. But national chains and big brands don’t represent the heart and soul of Brooklyn’s largest mixed-used complex.

Over the next several weeks, the $1 billion, 1.8 million-square-foot development in downtown Brooklyn will be opening Torly & Tooby moderate-to-better-priced kids’ apparel, a Fellow Barber hipster barbershop, Joy Bird for midcentury-inspired furniture, and Little Giants Giant Shorties kids’ wear. For Joy Bird and Little Giants Giant Shorties, these are their first brick-and-mortar sites.