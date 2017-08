Hudson Yards, coming closer to fulfilling its vision of creating a neighborhood to transform Manhattan’s West Side, has begun leasing the luxury residences at One Hudson Yards.

The 178 apartments are fully loaded with amenities, services and state-of-the-art interiors from chef’s kitchens with built-in Miele appliances and Turkish marble countertops to spa-inspired bathrooms with Brazilian quartzite vanities and walls. The 33-story stone-and-glass building features architecture by Davis Brody Bond, layouts by Ismael Leyva Architects and interiors by Andre Kikoski.