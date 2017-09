Hudson Yards reached a milestone Tuesday when the Related Companies, Oxford Properties Group and Mitsui Fudosan America Inc. said the project on Manhattan's West Side closed on $3.8 billion financing for the flagship tower at 50 Hudson Yards. BlackRock will be the anchor tenant of the Foster + Partners-designed building, which has 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Bank of China and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. were colead arrangers for the $1.5 billion senior construction loan, while Related, Oxford and Mitsui Fudosan committed the balance of capital necessary to complete the tower.

The project's developers Related and Oxford said the capitalization of 50 Hudson Yards represents the full capitalization for Hudson Yard's first phase, which exceeds $18 billion, including the recapitalization of 10 Hudson Yards last year.