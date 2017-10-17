The Mall of San Juan in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico will reopen at 11 a.m. on Thursday.The center has been closed since Sept. 19, a day before Hurricane Maria hit the island. Maria caused interior water damage to the mall, damage to landscaping and signs, and power issues. The interior common area was relatively unaffected. Restoration efforts are ongoing and the mall's owner, Taubman Centers, is installing large generators this week to allow the site to operate autonomously if power continues to be intermittent.“Our hearts go out to all of the residents of Puerto Rico during this time of difficulty. We are so grateful that our mall management team and their families are healthy and safe,” said Robert Taubman, chairman of Taubman. “We know there is a long road ahead for so many and we want to be of service and support.”With the mall’s reopening, Taubman and The Mall of San Juan will kick off a year-long community service program that will begin with donations to Unidos Por Puerto Rico, Cruz Roja Americana, ConPRmetidos, The Salvation Army and the Para la Naturaleza Community Fund. Other initiatives will be unveiled in the future, Taubman said. The collective efforts will result in more than $100,000 of cash and in-kind support for Puerto Rico.“Our hope is that through our community outreach efforts, we can help serve those in need,” said the mall's general manager José Ayala Bonilla. “We want to do what we can to help restore our beloved community.”