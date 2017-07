GET A ROOM: Muji is planning to enter the hospitality field. Ryohin Keikaku, the retailer behind the brand, said it will open the first Muji Hotel in Tokyo’s ritzy Ginza neighborhood in spring 2019.

The hotel will be located in a multiuse complex currently being developed by newspaper publisher Yomiuri Shimbun and real estate developer Mitsui Fudosan. In addition to the hotel, the building will house Muji’s largest store to date, which will span over 35,500 square feet. The building will consist of 10 floors above ground, as well as three basement floors.