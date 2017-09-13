THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT: The Simon Property Group has a new concept for moviegoers. As part of an overhaul with new amenities and luxury upgrades, The Shops at Riverside in Hackensack, N.J., has opened the first “ultra lux” theater from AMC Theatres called AMC Dine-In Shops at Riverside 9.The nine-screen theater has what Simon officials describe as a slightly different take on the dine-in model. Guests stop by the food and beverage area, choose appetizers, entrées and desserts, and instead of waiting, an AMC associate brings dinner to your seat, and you're seated in a plush power recliner. On the menu, among other items, Caprese flatbread, chicken bacon mac and cheese, an Asian steak and shrimp bowl, the "royal" burger, milkshakes, and for those over 21, beer, wine and cocktails. There's also online ticketing with reserved seating eliminating waiting on line for tickets."The theater complements the design of our extensive property renovation, to be completed by holiday this year," said Melissa Koronakis, director of marketing and business development at The Shops at Riverside. At the two-level regional shopping center, Saks Fifth Avenue closed in late 2014, making room for the theater. Other anchors are Bloomingdale’s, Barnes & Noble and Pottery Barn. There's also a day spa, 70 high-end and bridge specialty stores and eight restaurants. Included in the renovation: valet parking, a renovated parking garage with a "park assist" system, a VIP lounge, concierge, and a "luxury loop" with a grand court and a crystal chandelier near Louis Vuitton.