Robert S. Taubman is optimistic about retail.

The chairman, president and chief executive officer of Taubman Centers Inc., a real estate investment trust, said Friday on the company’s second-quarter conference call to Wall Street analysts that June was the firm’s best month in the quarter as nearly all centers posted sales increases. “A wide range of retailers contributed to this growth,” he said, citing Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Jimmy Choo and Prada among the best performers. He said traditional mall tenants such as American Eagle, Gap, Pink, Apple, Uniqlo, Lululemon, Steve Madden, Eddie Bauer and Hollister also “posted strong results, well above the portfolio average in our centers.”