A bit of France has made its way to downtown Los Angeles with the opening of 13 Bonaparte’s first permanent U.S. store Thursday.

The men’s contemporary brand, which has a store and design studio in Paris’ Haut-Marais neighborhood, chose the adaptive reuse project Row DTLA in an area just outside the Arts District. That follows a pop-up on Rivington Street in New York in the spring, which was seen as a brand-building exercise and test of the market for 13 Bonaparte. The company at around the same time also released a denim collection called Le Denim, which included its first pieces for women.