WWD’s editorial director James Fallon appeared on CNBC’s Power Lunch to discuss this holiday season’s biggest shopping trends both in brick-and-mortar shops and on the web. Wal-Mart, Sephora, Ulta, Williams Sonoma and more are doing well for themselves, while some of the department stores along with J. Crew and Dressbarn are facing challenges.

Fallon also spoke about the next big thing in fashion after ath-leisure: denim, along with a casualization of the way people are dressing. See more below:

More from WWD.com:

2018 Retail Predictions: AI, Experiences, Pricing Transparency to Increase

Holiday Hiring Partially Stems Retail Job Losses

Early December Lull Not Seen Derailing Retail Holiday Hopes