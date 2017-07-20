Having called off its sale process, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is forging ahead and will start selling styles from its namesake brand on Tmall, Alibaba’s giant e-commerce site.
The brand will sell its full line, along with Abercrombie Kids, on China’s Tmall starting Wednesday, giving it access to Alibaba’s 454 million active users. Abercrombie affiliate Hollister has been selling on Tmall since 2014.
Steve Aoki held a presentation, a runway show and outdoor concert for his men's line Dim Mak. Here's a look from his spring 2018 collection, which was titled "Paradise Found." #wwdfashion #wwdmens (📷: George Chinsee)
"I thought years ago that [Jaime] was going to bite the bullet. [The writers] knew who would be left standing, but they never told us so it was this constant guessing game," says @gameofthrones actor @nikolajwilliamcw. See what the actor had to say about season 7 and the show ultimately coming to end on WWD.com. #wwdeye (📷: @tomgoldblum)