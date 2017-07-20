Having called off its sale process, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is forging ahead and will start selling styles from its namesake brand on Tmall, Alibaba’s giant e-commerce site.

The brand will sell its full line, along with Abercrombie Kids, on China’s Tmall starting Wednesday, giving it access to Alibaba’s 454 million active users. Abercrombie affiliate Hollister has been selling on Tmall since 2014.