By  on July 20, 2017
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Mandatory Credit: Photo by AP/REX/Shutterstock (8840628b)A store window reflects a street scene at an Abercrombie & Fitch store on New York's Fifth Avenue. Abercrombie & Fitch Company reports earnings, Thursday, May 25, 2017Earns Abercrombie Fitch, New York, USA - 22 May 2017

Abercrombie & Fitch

AP/REX/Shutterstock

Having called off its sale process, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is forging ahead and will start selling styles from its namesake brand on Tmall, Alibaba’s giant e-commerce site.

The brand will sell its full line, along with Abercrombie Kids, on China’s Tmall starting Wednesday, giving it access to Alibaba’s 454 million active users. Abercrombie affiliate Hollister has been selling on Tmall since 2014.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus