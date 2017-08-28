Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expanding its Middle East presence with its first Saudi Arabian location next month at the Red Sea Mall in Jeddah.The store will be housed in the new extension of the mall. The Abercrombie shop, at nearly 2,400 square feet, also will include a shops-in-shop for its Abercrombie Kids brand. The store will open with fall merchandise for men, women and children.Fran Horowitz, Abercrombie’s chief executive officer, said, “We are looking forward to bringing our unique Abercrombie & Fitch store-based brand experience to our customers in Saudi Arabia, complementing our existing omnichannel capabilities, and support our goal of providing our customers with the ability to engage with our brands, whenever, wherever and however they choose to do so.”Abercrombie’s expansion is in partnership with Majid Al Futtaim, with which it has had a franchise agreement since last year. Abercrombie also has a joint venture arrangement with MAF. MAF first introduced the Abercrombie & Fitch brand in Kuwait, at the 360 Mall and The Avenues, as part of a regional expansion. It also has a store in Mall of the Emirates, as well as two stores in Qatar at Doha Festival City and Mall of Qatar. Continued expansion in the region includes plans for stores in Oman and Bahrain. MAF owns and operates 21 shopping malls, 12 hotels and three mixed-use communities, along with other developments underway in the region.Shireen El Khatib, ceo of Majid Al Futtaim Fashion, said the “expansion and upcoming presence shows Majid Al Futtaim Fashion’s continued investment in the success of its franchise partnership.” Majid Al Futtaim Fashion is the fashion retailing arm of MAF. Brands it is working with in addition to Abercrombie and sister brand Hollister include All Saints, Lululemon Athletica, Halston Heritage and Peacocks, among others.On the international front, Abercrombie said in June that it would reenter the Hong Kong market by the end of this year. A store is slated to open at Harbour City, the largest mall in Hong Kong and the flagship property of Wharf Holdings.