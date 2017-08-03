By  on August 3, 2017
The runway feature at select Abercrombie stores.

The runway feature at select Abercrombie stores.

Courtesy Photo

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is testing a store design concept that aims to update existing units to give consumers a better shopping experience.

The in-store refresh is separate from the rollout of prototypes of the brand’s new concept store that began with the test site at the Polaris Fashion Center in Columbus, Ohio in February. The two tests are related, however, since the in-store refresh uses some ideas from the new prototype.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus