MILAN — Sportswear brands are investing in Milan.While U.S. label Under Armour has just opened its first Italian store in Piazza Gae Aulenti, home to the headquarters and the flagship of Oregon’s giant Nike, Adidas has chosen central Corso Vittorio Emanuele II to debut a 13,993-square-foot “Brand Center.” David Beckham, the label's international ambassador, is expected to be in town for the inauguration.Opening today, the store features the brand’s stadium concept, which is currently available only in New York. Inspired by the layout of a stadium, the space features an impressive entrance with bleachers and hallways. This is a reference to the path that takes professional players from the lockers to the field.[caption id="attachment_11011827" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Adidas "Brand Center" in Milan.[/caption]The Adidas “Brand Center” offers a multichannel approach, in particular a click-and-collect and home-delivery service, a customization program, as well as a running shoe testing center.This is the third unit that Adidas operates in Milan, where the German brand has a “Performance” store on Corso Buenos Aires and a flagship dedicated to the “Originals” line located on Via Tocqueville, in the Corso Como area.