Don't ditch desktop strategies just yet — mobile devices still have a way to go before overtaking the bulk of conversions. Adobe released a new set of insights that confirmed consumers continue to primarily purchase through their PCs, though mobile shares count for a chunk of traffic.Deploying its analytics feature, Adobe reviewed more than 50 billion visits to 250 U.S. retail web sites between January 2015 and June 2017. The research found that online visits to e-commerce sites has been slowly growing — no news there."Holiday 2016 saw that desktop visits converted at 2.4 times the rate of smartphone visits, indicating that consumers still relied on their smartphones to research and then opt for the desktop to transact. According to Adobe Digital Insights, it was a $4.5 billion opportunity cost," said a report detailing the findings of the research.This is likely to change come holiday 2017. The analytics found that online retailers are already experiencing four percent more visits than last year. What's more, the analytics predicted that in Q4 2017 mobile traffic will surpass desktop traffic by nearly one percent.This might be a small win for mobile, but if Q2 2017 is any indicator desktops will continue to secure the majority of online purchases. The research found that about 70 percent of all online purchases were completed via a PC.Polishing omnichannel shopping experiences has never been so critical. " The number of visits to retail sites from smartphones has more than doubled since January 2015," the report said. This shouldn't be a surprise given the advances made in smartphone technology and versatility.In the face of the impending holiday season, retailers — particularly those focused in the fashion apparel category — will benefit from highly invigorated mobile search functionality and frictionless online checkout features for smartphones and desktops. The report said, "Apparel retailers are seeing a higher number of visits coming from smartphones than other retail categories."There's still plenty of room for improvement, though. According to the research, social conversions still pose a challenge. "Social referrals still represent a very small percentage (three percent) of overall referrals to retail sites. Natural search brings in the most referrals (41 percent)."