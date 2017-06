The online shopping space has become a complex paradox that fluctuates immensely between overstocking, price inflation and reactionary, constricted sales — a method that few retailers and brands have mastered. This has created a market that’s left even the heaviest hitters posting huge losses — and in some cases shuttering hundreds of locations.

Though some are undeniably focused on how to navigate the future, there’s a resounding, collective whiplash regarding how the retail market dug itself into this fiscal hole in the first place. Adobe’s May 2017 Digital Price Index for the apparel category draws a picture of the e-commerce space not only as the go-to for consumers, but also one that bloats prices and then constricts quickly. It’s a crash diet of pricing and consumers are eating it up, much to the detriment of merchants that are facing a gap between online and in-store sales that's taking on black hole levels of enormity.