The articles are almost as impossible to miss as the giant “Store Closing” signs plastered on more than 5,000 shops across the globe. Do a quick Google search and you’ll see headlines like "Retailers Are Going Bankrupt at a Record Pace," "Another Bad Week for Retail," "2017 Retail Bankruptcies Are Piling Up," and "There’s No End in Sight."

We’re just over halfway through 2017 and more than 300 retailers have filed for bankruptcy, up 31 percent from the same time last year. You could point your finger at a recovering economy, make a case against the “distracted consumer” or throw shade at Amazon, but the honest truth is as harsh as the headlines.