Payments platform provider Adyen has partnered with Alipay to allow retailers across the globe to accept noncash payments from Chinese shoppers in their stores. Alipay is used by more than 520 million people.Terms of the partnership were not disclosed. The deal comes as Chinese consumers celebrate Golden Week, "where over four million Chinese residents will travel abroad to make the most of retail opportunities," Adyen said, adding that Chinese shoppers "spend $300 billion abroad each year, and analysts estimate that U.K. retailers stand to make upward of $337 million over the period."Adyen said the partnership "enables retailers using Adyen's point-of-sale solution to take payments in store from Chinese consumers paying with their Alipay-enabled mobile device. The Adyen-Alipay solution is completely integrated into the in-store solution Adyen retailers use, so there's no need for additional terminals or devices." Adyen said the Alipay payment option is added as a new option to the existing payment terminal.