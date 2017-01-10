Teen chain Aéropostale is reopening more than 500 doors across the U.S. this week.

Next month, the chain will kick off its spring 2017 marketing campaign, which will showcase the brand’s positioning under new owner Authentic Brands Group. The campaign will be in the stores, online and through social media.

Nick Woodhouse, ABG’s president and chief marketing officer, said, “Aéropostale’s DNA is inherently free-spirited and appeals to a young audience who seek brands that deliver authenticity.” Woodhouse added that his brand management firm has been working to revitalize the brand so it embraces its core youthful and aspirational energy.

The casual apparel and accessories retailer targets teens between ages 16 and 22.

Marc Miller, chief executive officer of Aéropostale, said, “Our store associates are thrilled for the new Aéropostale and look forward to welcoming new and returning customers into the store.”

In May 2016, the teen chain filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy court protection. At the time it said it would use the time to right size its store footprint, as well as try to resolve a few disputes with its private equity owner. Over the course of the bankruptcy, the retailer shuttered an initial 113 U.S. store locations, and 41 sites in Canada.

Just when it looked like it was game over for the teen retailer, ABG in September stepped in to lead a consortium to acquire Aéropostale for $243.3 million as a going concern. The consortium included mall landlords Simon Property Group and General Growth Properties. The latter two are partnering with ABG to operate the stores. ABG maintains ownership of Aérospostale’s intellectual property assets.