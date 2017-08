Agenda, riding high off the momentum of the recently capped Agenda Festival, expects to bring the consumer-facing component back in January and June as its founder mulls the full potential of that new line of business.

Agenda Festival, tacked on after the final and second day of the Agenda trade show for buyers and brands, attracted some 15,000 people to the Long Beach Convention Center last month. The retail, music, food and skateboarding extravaganza represented the first time Agenda has gone direct-to-consumer. The traffic surpassed Agenda founder Aaron Levant’s initial goal of 8,000 to 10,000 people for the event, which charged $50 at the door and included live performances from Lil Dicky, Cam’ron, Ludacris, A$AP Rocky, Tyler the Creator, Nobunny and others, along with 500 brand pop-ups.