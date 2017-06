HONG KONG — Alibaba is taking a bigger stake in Southeast Asian e-commerce platform Lazada, plowing in approximately $1 billion to increase its share from 51 percent to approximately 83 percent, it said Wednesday.

"This transaction demonstrates the continued success of Lazada’s business, Alibaba’s confidence in the growth potential of the Southeast Asian markets and its commitment to the region as part of its global strategy," Alibaba said in a statement.