Alipay has signed an agreement to partner with Han Feng Group to further its reach with the Chinese community in the U.S.

The online and payment platform said the partnership with Han Feng, a leading food supplier for Chinese restaurants and supermarkets in the U.S., will allow the food company’s 14,000 merchants across 22 states to better serve and connect with Chinese consumers visiting America, beginning with New York and North Carolina. Han Feng, based in North Carolina, has been in operation since 1997.