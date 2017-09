Mango is stepping up its game in the U.S.“We've redefined our commercial strategy and approach to the U.S. market," said Mango vice chairman Daniel Lopez, noting that the Spanish retailer's flagship at 561 Broadway in SoHo underwent a recent renovation. The look represents the company's latest prototype, first seen at C/Serrano in Madrid in March. "The new store concept is a milestone for Mango and marks a new image for the brand and its stores."The SoHo flagship is the first U.S. store to feature Mango's new prototype. "The U.S. is one of the biggest and most competitive markets in the fashion world, and New York is one of the global fashion capitals, which makes it the perfect place to launch our new store design," Lopez said. "We’ve been transforming the store network at a record rate." Mango has invested 600 million euros, or $650 million, since 2013. The 6,458-square-foot SoHo flagship features an area that's partially walled-off by glass where different art installations will be housed throughout the year. "The SoHo flagship will represent a unique space where fashion, art, culture and technology coexist," Lopez said. "We're looking at how to innovate in our stores in order to offer unique shopping experiences in a welcoming environment, and this flagship will help us to achieve this."Lopez said Mango plans to convert the entire chain to the new concept, but didn't give a time frame. About 24 percent of Mango's store fleet has been converted to large-store formats since 2013.Mango in 2015 decided not to renew its agreement with J.C. Penney Co. Inc. to sell MNG by Mango exclusively at 450 department store shop-in-shops, citing only a 0.5 percent bump in its business. The Spanish retailer will get exposure through a new deal with Lord & Taylor to sell its fast fashion on the department store's e-commerce site."Through this formula, the company, which has been selling in the U.S. for years through mango.com, seeks to strengthen its presence in one of the most dynamic markets in the world," said Lopez, adding that Mango initially won't have a presence at Lord & Taylor units.Mango is also developing a dedicated U.S. online store with improvements that include better navigability of the web site to facilitate shopping, and reduced delivery times, including the launch of next-day service and enhanced after-sales services.

Mango's U.S. online sales in 2016 via mango.com grew 32 percent. So far this year, the increase is around 54 percent, Lopez said. "The forecast for the end of 2017 is to register 50 percent growth," he added. "The agreement with Lord & Taylor demonstrates our company's interest in the U.S. market. Entering the e-commerce of a firm like Lord & Taylor will accelerate our sales in the U.S. At the same time as this e-commerce offensive in the U.S. market, we also decided to invest in remodeling our SoHo flagship with the aim of adapting the store to the new design and technology standards that characterize our latest shops.

"Mango's new medium-term strategy in the U.S. is to consolidate sales through e-commerce, combined with the presence of flagships such as SoHo and other large North American cities," Lopez continued.